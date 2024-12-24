Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on December 24, 2024, is 18.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.44 °C and 21.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.62 °C and 22.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 289.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|18.38
|Broken clouds
|December 26, 2024
|19.95
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|20.22
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|18.39
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|19.60
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|19.57
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|19.44
|Sky is clear
