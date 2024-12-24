Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.62 °C and 22.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Haryana today stands at 289.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 18.38 Broken clouds December 26, 2024 19.95 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.22 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 18.39 Light rain December 29, 2024 19.60 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 19.57 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 19.44 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

