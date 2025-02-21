Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.8 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on February 21, 2025, is 22.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.8 °C and 26.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:19 PM. Haryana weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.2 °C and 26.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 180.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 22, 2025 22.80 Broken clouds February 23, 2025 23.91 Few clouds February 24, 2025 25.46 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 27.25 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 28.51 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 30.18 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 29.68 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Light rain Chennai 28.19 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.53 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.51 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



