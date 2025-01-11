Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 11, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on January 11, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on January 11, 2025, is 15.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.01 °C and 16.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.

Haryana weather update on January 11, 2025
Haryana weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.43 °C and 19.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 167.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 12, 202515.51Moderate rain
January 13, 202516.82Light rain
January 14, 202518.64Sky is clear
January 15, 202518.66Sky is clear
January 16, 202518.98Few clouds
January 17, 202517.81Light rain
January 18, 202519.76Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.45 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.9 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.44 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru23.76 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad23.07 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.58 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.43 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
