Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on January 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on January 11, 2025, is 15.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.01 °C and 16.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.43 °C and 19.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 167.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 12, 2025
|15.51
|Moderate rain
|January 13, 2025
|16.82
|Light rain
|January 14, 2025
|18.64
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|18.66
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|18.98
|Few clouds
|January 17, 2025
|17.81
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|19.76
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025
