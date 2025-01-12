Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on January 12, 2025, is 15.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.85 °C and 19.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:47 PM. Haryana weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.25 °C and 21.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 368.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 13, 2025 15.19 Light rain January 14, 2025 18.43 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 18.63 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 18.85 Light rain January 17, 2025 17.86 Light rain January 18, 2025 18.28 Broken clouds January 19, 2025 19.28 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.51 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.2 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.95 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 22.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Few clouds



