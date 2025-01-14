Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on January 14, 2025, is 16.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.93 °C and 20.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:49 PM. Haryana weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.83 °C and 20.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 159.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 15, 2025 16.11 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 17.56 Few clouds January 17, 2025 18.45 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 19.03 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 19.33 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 20.42 Scattered clouds January 21, 2025 21.57 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.54 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.14 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.82 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.04 °C Few clouds



