Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.04 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 16, 2025, is 27.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.04 °C and 31.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.79 °C and 32.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 17, 2025
|27.36
|Sky is clear
|March 18, 2025
|30.22
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|31.84
|Few clouds
|March 20, 2025
|30.89
|Overcast clouds
|March 21, 2025
|34.08
|Broken clouds
|March 22, 2025
|34.41
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|33.39
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025
