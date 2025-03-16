Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.04 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 16, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on March 16, 2025, is 27.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.04 °C and 31.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Haryana weather update on March 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.79 °C and 32.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 17, 202527.36Sky is clear
March 18, 202530.22Sky is clear
March 19, 202531.84Few clouds
March 20, 202530.89Overcast clouds
March 21, 202534.08Broken clouds
March 22, 202534.41Sky is clear
March 23, 202533.39Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata34.3 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.22 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.82 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad36.08 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad31.45 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.42 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On