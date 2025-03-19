Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.11 °C, check weather forecast for March 19, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on March 19, 2025, is 29.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.11 °C and 33.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:36 PM. Haryana weather update on March 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.59 °C and 35.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 166.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 20, 2025 29.31 Scattered clouds March 21, 2025 34.17 Few clouds March 22, 2025 35.17 Light rain March 23, 2025 32.67 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 34.74 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 36.43 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 37.30 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.65 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.76 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.14 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.