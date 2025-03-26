Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.68 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 26, 2025, is 36.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.68 °C and 38.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.46 °C and 36.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.68 °C and 38.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 66.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 27, 2025
|36.22
|Broken clouds
|March 28, 2025
|34.90
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|28.78
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|31.22
|Overcast clouds
|March 31, 2025
|32.32
|Sky is clear
|April 1, 2025
|35.11
|Sky is clear
|April 2, 2025
|35.72
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025
