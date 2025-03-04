Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.51 °C, check weather forecast for March 4, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on March 4, 2025, is 22.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.51 °C and 26.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Haryana weather update on March 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.71 °C and 27.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 182.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 5, 2025 22.81 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 24.21 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 26.66 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 27.94 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 28.31 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 31.13 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 33.22 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.82 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.63 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 31.25 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 32.3 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.06 °C Scattered clouds



