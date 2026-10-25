Industrialist R Veeramani booked in eighth POCSO case: Police

The Special Investigation Team probing the sexual assault case registered an eighth case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, against R Veeramani, chairman, Gem Group of Companies, police said on Sunday. An official said that while seven cases were already pending against Veeramani, the eighth case was booked on October 21, 2026. (File photo)

The case was registered based on a complaint received by the SIT from a victim who was a minor at the time of the alleged offence.

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According to the police, the survivor alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Veeramani when she was a minor a few years ago at his residence in Gopalapuram in he city.

An official said that while seven cases were already pending against Veeramani, the eighth case was booked on October 21, 2026.

LOC notices issued In a significant development, Look Out Circular (LOC) notices have been issued against 5 individuals to prevent them from flying abroad, as they are either accused or suspected accomplices in cases against Veeramani.

Police have already arrested Veeramani, his associates Shanthi, her husband Mahandra Simhan and his former employee Ganeshan into custody.

Currently, interrogations are underway with Veeramani, Shanthi, Mahandra Simhan, and Ganeshan, at the Peravallur Police Station by the Special Investigation Team, utilising the seized materials that was collected during raids held in the offices and residences of Veeramani in and around Chennai on October 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, on the detention of Archana, the daughter of Veeramani, on Friday (October 23), the police said they questioned her based on the criminal acts and financial transactions made by Veeramani to evade legal action.

The official further said the investigation into the cases against Veeramani was nearing completion, and the final report (chargesheet) would be submitted before the concerned court, soon.

Action has been taken against Veeramani and other accused based on complaints concerning 12 affected minor girls so far, the official said.

Apart from Veeramani, Shanthi, Mahendra Simhan, and Ganesan, the police have arrested three drivers - Lasar, Parthiban and Babu who aided Veeramani's sexual assaults by bringing and transporting minor girls.

On October 18, Shaktivel, the manager of Gem Granites, a group entity of Gem Group of Companies, was also arrested. In total, 8 persons have been arrested in this case.

The SIT formed to probe this case comprises -- P C Thenmozhi, additional commissioner of police (Central Crime Branch); Disha Mittal, joint commissioner of police (Law and Order, Chennai West); J Mutharasi, superintendent of police; and B Geetha, deputy commissioner of police.

The SIT was formed on the orders of Director General of police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and will report to Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj.