Veeramani’s aide bought gold to shield boss in sexual abuse case: Police

Industrialist R Veeramani’s manager procured 23 bars of gold to protect his boss, who was arrested in August in Chennai for allegedly sexually assaulting girls over years, investigators said. Industrialist R Veeramani.

Shaktivel, the manager, was arrested on October 18 for allegedly transferring cash to “influential people.” Police have not named anyone who received money or gold from him.

A police officer said a probe is underway to ascertain whether Shaktivel transferred the funds to protect Veeramani from police action.

Veeramani, 84, was arrested after a local court rejected a police closure report in the case in February. The report was filed four months after Veeramani’s purportedly explicit video with a minor was submitted to the police in October 2025.

Police told the court that the case could be reopened if new evidence emerged. But the court instructed police to continue the probe.

Attempts were allegedly made to hush up the case. A person aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity that Shaktivel transferred funds and purchased 23 gold bars weighing 23 kg on Veeramani’s instructions between February and July. The gold bars were purchased from a well-known jeweller with showrooms across Tamil Nadu.

The Special Investigation Team investigating Veeramani’s alleged sexual crimes is also looking for Prakash, one of his financial advisors. Police said Prakash received most of the funds through Veeramani’s group companies.

A second person said it was being investigated whether the gold Shaktivel purchased and the funds Prakash received were used to pay some “high-profile” people to protect Veeramani from arrest.

An investigation is underway regarding the monetary transactions made through Shaktivel, the eighth person to be arrested in the case, to help Veeramani evade police arrest, the person said.

The sale of Veeramani’s two properties worth ₹36.52 crore and ₹43.72 crore near Chennai is under the scanner as it coincided with the police closure report in February.

Police are investigating the link between the sale and the case and whether the proceeds were used as bribes.

Police have registered seven cases of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Veeramani and recorded 11 statements of minors.

Veeramani’s drivers Lazer, Parthiban and Babu, who allegedly brought his victims to his home, were arrested on October 5 and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said searches were conducted at the residences of Veeramani in Chennai, his farmhouse and an office, and some incriminating documents were recovered.