Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.34 °C, check weather forecast for November 9, 2024
Nov 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on November 9, 2024, is 29.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.34 °C and 33.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.04 °C and 33.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 254.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 9, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 10, 2024
|31.04 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|31.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 12, 2024
|32.51 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 13, 2024
|32.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|31.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 15, 2024
|32.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 16, 2024
|31.76 °C
|Sky is clear
