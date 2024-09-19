Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024
Sep 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 19, 2024, is 27.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.05 °C and 32.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.09 °C and 35.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 194.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 20, 2024
|32.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|33.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|35.6 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 23, 2024
|37.31 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 24, 2024
|37.82 °C
|Few clouds
|September 25, 2024
|36.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 26, 2024
|35.98 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
