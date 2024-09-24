Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.62 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 25, 2024 36.19 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 35.39 °C Sky is clear September 27, 2024 32.43 °C Sky is clear September 28, 2024 30.3 °C Broken clouds September 29, 2024 31.11 °C Few clouds September 30, 2024 35.11 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 36.27 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 24, 2024, is 34.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 38.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.89 °C and 37.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 38.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 194.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

