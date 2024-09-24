Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.62 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 24, 2024, is 34.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 38.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.89 °C and 37.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 38.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 194.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.89 °C and 37.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 38.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 194.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 25, 2024
|36.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 26, 2024
|35.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 27, 2024
|32.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 28, 2024
|30.3 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 29, 2024
|31.11 °C
|Few clouds
|September 30, 2024
|35.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 1, 2024
|36.27 °C
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.62 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024
SHARE
Copy