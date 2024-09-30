Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.55 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 30, 2024, is 33.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.55 °C and 37.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.9 °C and 39.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.55 °C and 37.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 89.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 1, 2024 36.57 °C Few clouds
October 2, 2024 37.81 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 36.51 °C Sky is clear
October 4, 2024 35.84 °C Sky is clear
October 5, 2024 36.74 °C Scattered clouds
October 6, 2024 36.24 °C Sky is clear
October 7, 2024 36.18 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds
Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on September 30, 2024
Follow Us On