Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.55 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 30, 2024, is 33.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.55 °C and 37.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.9 °C and 39.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.55 °C and 37.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 89.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 1, 2024
|36.57 °C
|Few clouds
|October 2, 2024
|37.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|36.51 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|35.84 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 5, 2024
|36.74 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 6, 2024
|36.24 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 7, 2024
|36.18 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
