Haryana MP Bijendra Singh quits BJP, joins Congress

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijendra Singh from Haryana’s Hisar resigned from the party’s primary membership and joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the presence of party president Malkarjun Kharge on Sunday. Hisar MP Bijendra Singh joined Congress in presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Twitter Photo)

He attributed his decision of resigning due to “compelling political reasons”. “I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar,” Singh wrote in a post on X.

“I have also resigned from Lok Sabha membership. I am grateful to the people of Hisar for giving me the opportunity to represent them and raise their demands as their MP. The resolve of public service with which I left the IAS job and entered politics will continue,” his X post read.

Senior leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, and Deepak Babaria were also present at Kharge’s residence to welcome Singh to the Congress.

“I want to thank the party leadership. I want to thank Malikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Deepak Babaria. I would also like to mention that I’m thankful to the PM for giving me a chance to become an MP. But there were certain reasons why I was not happy there which included farmers’ issues or wrestler meetings”, Singh told the media after joining Congress.

Singh is a former Indian Administrative Service officer. He took voluntary retirement after serving the nation for 21 years and made his electoral debut in 2019.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Singh emerged victorious in the Hisar constituency, defeating Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then aligned with the Congress. Last year, he publicly backed the wrestlers protesting against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

Singh is the son of veteran BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh and great-grandson of Haryana icon Chhotu Ram. His mother, Prem Lata, was also a BJP MLA in Haryana.