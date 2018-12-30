Haryanvi singer Anne B attempts suicide, blames husband’s alleged affair

Haryanvi singer and dancer Anamika Bawa (30), known by her stage name Anne B and reportedly featured in more that 2,500 songs, attempted suicide by drinking rat poison on Saturday but is now out of danger, police said.

Anamika, who was admitted to the Hisar civil hospital on Saturday night, told media persons that she was upset over her husband’s alleged affair with a woman in Delhi. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after treatment.

The police has started investigation into the matter, though no case was registered so far. Police spokesman Harish Bhardwaj said that the police got intimation from the hospital on Sunday and a team has been sent to her home to record her statement.

Talking with media persons, Bawa, who said she was working as a Haryanvi singer and dancer from last 12 years, had met Shekhar Khanna of Rohtak, a video editor, some few years back and decided to get married after their families agreed to their relationship. “We got married in 2013. But due to a dispute, I was staying with my mother here in Hisar’s Navdeep colony,” she said.

Anamika alleged that on Saturday, which was husband’s birthday, she came to know that he was having an affair with a Delhi-based woman. This woman, she said, called up Anamika several times asking her to divorce her husband and even sent a video of both cutting a cake.

“It is only my husband and that woman who forced me to took the extreme step,” Anamika alleged.

