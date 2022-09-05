‘Has BJP made it their…': TMC firebrand Mahua Moitra over Rajpath's new name

Trinamool Congress firebrand MP Mahua Moitra on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly after reports indicated that the Centre has decided to rename Rajpath and Centre Vista lawns stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in New Delhi as 'Kartavya Path'.

“What is going on? Has BJP made it their sole kartavya to re-do our culture, our heritage in their megalomaniac madness re-write history?” she tweeted.

What is going on? Has BJP made it their sole kartavya to re-do our culture, our heritage in their megalomaniac madness re-write history? pic.twitter.com/0Mi4t10y8Q — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 5, 2022

Former Congress spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Jaiveer Shergill, however, also hailed the government for the move.

“Excellent decision to change name from ‘Rajpath’ to ‘Kartavyapath’ - reminder of basic essence of public service that it’s not ‘right to rule’ but ‘duty to serve’,” Shergill tweeted.

Excellent decision to change name from “Rajpath” to “Kartavyapath” - reminder of basic essence of public service that it’s not “right to rule” but “duty to serve”. — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) September 5, 2022

On September 8 evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch, which has been renovated under his government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before it.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

In his Independence Day speech this year, the prime minister stressed the abolition of symbols that reflect the colonial mindset.

The prime minister has stressed on the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence. Both these factors can be seen behind the name 'Kartavya Path', sources said, adding "this is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over".

Going by the ethos of the Modi government to make nomenclatures more people-centric, the name of the road on which the prime minister's residence is located was changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg in 2015, an official of the NDMC said.

Central Vista — nation's power corridor

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new residence of the prime minister, a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security. But people would miss only one thing - food will not be allowed on the lawns from India Gate to Man Singh Road.

The stretch will open for the public after 20 months. On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from the India Gate to Man Singh Road, but they can use the remaining part. From September 9, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the public.

Nearby roads renamed

In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Road. In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road. Also, Teen Murti Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018. There have been several proposals to rename Akbar Road, but nothing has been done yet.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON