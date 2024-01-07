‘Hateful language’: Ex-Maldivian President condemns remarks against India

Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Sunday condemned the use of “hateful language” by some Maldivian political leaders against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that such remarks “should not negatively impact the friendship between two countries”. Solih also termed India a “good friend” of Maldives. Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih(REUTERS)

“I condemn the use of hateful language against #India by Maldivian government officials on social media. India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age old friendship between our two countries,” Solih, who was the seventh President of Maldives, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A massive controversy erupted after three ministers - Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid, and a political leader Zahid Rameez made racist remarks targeting India and mocked PM Modi's attempt to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. The comments also triggered Indians on social media, with several people, including celebrities, joining the call to boycott the island nation.

After facing a massive backlash, the Maldives government suspended the three ministers for their derogatory remarks and distanced itself from the leaders saying their “opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives”.

Issuing a statement, the Maldivian government added, “The government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, and negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and international partners. The relevant authorities of the government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks."

The controversy comes at a time when Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is visiting China on January 8 to seek funds. Speaking on the visit, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “It is for them to decide where they go and how they go about their international relations.”