‘Hatred rising… 2 industrialists benefitting’: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to the Centre, hatred and anger have been increasing in the country. Rahul Gandhi was addressing the Congress's Halla Bol rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hatred is rising in India. Fear of inflation and unemployment increasing in India, and due to this, hatred is rising. The BJP and RSS are dividing the country and creating fear in the country. Only two industrialists in the country are benefitting from this fear and hatred, ” Gandhi at the rally.

Gandhi said the country's situation is such that even if it wants, it cannot give jobs to its youth. “People are facing lots of hardships, and when the Opposition tries to raise their voice in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government does not allow it… The pressure on institutions such as media, judiciary, election commission as the government is attacking all of them,” the Congress MP said.

"Three black farm laws were brought in not to help farmers, but to benefit two-three industrialists," Gandhi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Only PM responsible; King has to listen: Rahul Gandhi ahead of Halla Bol rally

Gandhi also said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is important as the opposition parties have to go directly to people and tell them “the truth”.

Constitution is the soul of the country, every Indian has to work towards saving it otherwise country cannot be saved, Gandhi said.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, starting September 7, highlighting the issues of the price rise and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

“Anyone against Modi is attacked; I was made to sit for 55 hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office but want to tell the PM- I am not scared of your ED,” Gandhi said.

Massive slogans of ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” and “Sonia Gandhi Zindabad” reverberated through the air as thousands of Congress supporters reached the Ramlila Maidan to raise their voice against price rise and unemployment.

Many Congress workers, who came to attend the 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' rally, put up banners demanding Gandhi to once again lead the party.

Gandhi had resigned from the top post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party as interim president since August 2019.

Also Read | NASA contacted Cong: BJP's jibe ahead of Halla Bol; calls it ‘Rahul relaunch’

Earlier, Gandhi said the “king” is only in ensuring profit to his friends while the public today has to think ten times before buying even the essential things. Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the price rise, Gandhi said he and his party will continue raising voices against inflation. "The king will have to listen," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON