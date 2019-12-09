‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana vet’s rape accused killing

india

Days after police killed four men accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian’s rape and murder case, Andhra Pradesh chief minister lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao and the state police.

“The incident happened. The media showed the wrong committed. Later the Telangana government reacted. Hats off to KCR and Telangana police officers,” Jagan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Post the alleged encounter killings, the Telangana high court swung into action and stayed the funeral of the four accused and ordered the bodies be preserved till Monday evening.

Showing his intent to deal with crimes against women, Jagan has announced that his government would introduce a Bill in the ongoing session of the Legislature to ensure speedy trial in such cases.

The chief minister, in a forceful speech on women safety in the State Assembly, advocated the need for stronger laws that would ensure speedy trial of cases against women and award of exemplary punishment.

“As a father of two daughters, the incident left me deeply agonised. As a father, how should I react to such incidents? What sort of punishment would give a parent relief? We should think about it, the Chief Minister said.

The 26-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and killed and her body burnt on the night of November 27 just outside Hyderabad city after her scooty broke down while she was returning from work. The incident led to nationwide outrage and demands for exemplary punishment for the accused, who were nabbed two days later on Friday.

The chief minister also found fault with those crying over human rights.

“If the hero in a movie kills someone in an encounter, we all clap and say the movie is good. If a daring person does that in real life...someone will come down from Delhi in the name of National Human Rights Commission. They will say this is wrong, it should not happen like that.And they question why did they do this,” Jagan said.

“We are witnessing such questions raised. Our laws are in such terrible state. We brought in the Nirbhaya Act after the incident in New Delhi but even after seven years, the guilty in that case have not been handed over punishment till date,” the chief minister lamented.

In some countries, he claimed, perpetrators of such crimes would be instantly shot dead.

“We too should bring in such strong laws to hand out acceptable punishment to those guilty of crimes against women. The punishment should happen within three weeks of the crime,” Jagan added.

