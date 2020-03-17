Have asked railways to screen passengers for coronavirus: Maharashtra to high court

india

The Maharashtra government informed Bombay High Court on Tuesday it has requested the railways to screen passengers for the novel coronavirus as is being done at all domestic and international airports across the state to stop the spread of Covid-19.

There has been one death in the state and 39 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far in the state. India has 126 cases of the novel coronavirus and 13 patients have recovered, the Centre has said.

The government said it has not received any response as yet.

A note submitted by government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade, filed in response to a public interest litigation, said a high-powered committee of 21 heads of departments led by the chief secretary was monitoring efforts to control the spread of the infection.

It listed measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, including the closure of schools, colleges and postponement of university examinations and shuttering of public places like movie theatres, museums, gymnasiums, swimming pools etc.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has also stayed its scheduled examinations, it said.

The note said local trains and buses in Mumbai are being cleaned with sodium hydrochloride solution, which is expected to dilute and eradicate the effect of the novel coronavirus.

The public interest litigation has been filed by a resident of the city’s Prabhadevi, Sagar Jondhale, raising concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Expressing an urgent need to invoke the century-old Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the 42-year-old has sought orders for setting up of the Epidemic Disease Control Board for better prevention of the spread of dangerous diseases.