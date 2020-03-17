Shirdi trust to close temple from today to contain coronavirus outbreak

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:26 IST

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Maharashtra’s Shirdi town will close its temple for devotees from Tuesday to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the latest religious organisation in the state to shut its doors.

Maharastra has reported 36 cases of Covid-19 so far and one death due to the disease on Tuesday. The state has the highest number of coronavirus patients in the country, which has reported 125 cases so far.

According to news agency ANI, the trust said that the Shirdi Sai Baba temple will be closed for devotees from 3pm till further orders. The temple is one of the most visited temples in the state.

Highlights Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Maharashtra’s Shirdi town is the latest religious organisation in the state to shut its doors

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has already decided to close the temple until further notice

There are 36 positive cases of coronavirus in the state so far

Arun Dongre, the trust’s chief executive officer, had requested devotees on Sunday to defer their visit to Shirdi for a few days to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Also read: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra to stamp those in home quarantine

“As per the directives of the government, I request the devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days,” Dongre had said, according to ANI.

On Monday, the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust decided to close the temple until further notice as a precaution to avoid the spread of fatal disease.

It also instructed all its employees to wear masks and hand sanitisers have been provided to everyone inside the Siddhivinayak temple.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked district collectors on Monday to ensure there is no crowding at religious sites given the coronavirus outbreak.

Adesh Bandekar, chairman of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust at Prabhadevi, said while prayers will continue inside temple premises, the temple was shut for devotees from Monday evening onwards until further notice.

“Because the government has given a call that we should avoid crowding at any place, we have decided to keep the temple closed for devotees. People can meanwhile pray at home. It could be closed for 15 days or longer depending on what the government decides,” said Bandekar.

Similarly, Shree Mahalakshmi Temple Charities at Bhulabhai Desai Road and Mumbadevi Mandir at Zaveri Bazaar have also announced that the temples will be closed from Tuesday onwards.

In a circular issued by the state government, a copy of which is with HT, district collectors have been empowered to take necessary decisions to control crowds under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

“To control the spread of coronavirus, restrictions need to be imposed to avoid gathering of people at one particular place, which is why permissions for social, political, and religious gatherings shouldn’t be given until further orders. If permissions are given, they should be revoked as per the Act,” reads the circular.

Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah, said that considering Haji Ali and Mahim dargahs are attached to masjids and regular prayers take place there, they cannot close it for devotees.

“We have advised people to not crowd or gather at one particular place for long. The devotees can come to the masjid for one prayer, and later perform other rituals at home,” said Khandwani.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Bombay, which has around 500,000 members, said they would take a call soon. The church has issued directives for religious services, including discouraging devotees from taking communion in the mouth.

Pune’s famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple will be closed from Tuesday. The decision was taken on Monday following instructions from the state, said temple authorities.

HIGHLIGHTS

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Maharashtra’s Shirdi town is the latest religious organisation in the state to shut its doors

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has already decided to close the temple until further notice

There are 36 positive cases of coronavirus in the state so far