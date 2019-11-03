Have support of 170 MLAs, can form govt, says Sena

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:44 IST

New Delhi/ Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the deadlock over the government formation in Maharashtra will end soon even as Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut maintained that his party has the support of over 170 lawmakers, which is 25 more than the number required for simple majority in the 288-member state assembly.

Raut said that they will have their chief minister if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refuses to relent over the issue of sharing the post while alleging the “criminal elements” and government agencies were being used to coerce newly-elected lawmakers for support.

Fadnavis is likely to visit New Delhi on Monday to meet BJP chief Amit Shah, a senior BJP leader said. “Fadnavis will brief Shah about the current status of talks with Sena,” a senior BJP leader said, requesting anonymity.

BJP sources indicate that meeting between Shah and Fadnavis will also discuss the possibility that the Shiv Sena refuses support to a BJP chief minister. Given that the BJP is the largest party, a BJP leader said, it may stake claim to form government.

Government formation has been delayed as the BJP has insisted that Fadnavis will head the government for a second term. The Shiv Sena has maintained that the two parties agreed to sharing the chief minister’s post between them during the five-year term in talks before the April-May national elections. It is also adamant about sharing cabinet posts as part of the “50-50 formula” it insists they had agreed to.

“The deadlock will end soon and a new government will be formed,” Fadnavis said in response to a question over the impasse as he met farmers in Akola and reviewed crop damage due to untimely rains in the state. He said that farmers are facing a calamity due to unseasonal rains. Fadnavis added it is imperative that a government is formed soon to provide them relief.

Sena has given jitters to the BJP by sending out feelers to the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar, who has reached out to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to explore possibilities of a non-BJP led government in the state. Congress has remained non committal.

Raut said that a Shiv Sena chief minister would take oath at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai while insisting his party would get the support of over 170 lawmakers. “This is not a game but a matter of trust, self-respect, and truth for the Shiv Sena,” Raut said when asked if the remote control of the government formation was now with his party. “Maharashtra has never tolerated lies. If you do not accept what has been decided, people will teach you a lesson. The hurdle is from those who lie.”

Raut, along with other senior party leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday. “Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, along with other senior party leaders, is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 5 pm tomorrow,” news agency ANI quoted governor’s office as saying.

BJP leader Girish Mahajan told reporters in Nashik that the deadlock will be resolved by November 9 when the term of the present state assembly ends. “I am not aware of what Raut is talking about,” he added when asked about Raut’s allegations. “His party has given him the authority to speak; so he is talking. He should have given instances of who has pressurised whom.”