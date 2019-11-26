Have the numbers to prove majority in Maharashtra: BJP

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 01:40 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday asserted that it has the numbers for form government in Maharashtra and will be able to showcase its mandate on the floor of the house.

A party functionary said whenever the party is called to prove its strength, it will be able to do so and that it is not perturbed by the claims made by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar about the party MLAs not supporting the BJP.

On the opposition submitting a letter to the governor staking claim to form government, the party said that the Sena-Congress-NCP combine has not even named a CM candidate yet.

A second functionary said, unlike the BJP, which announced a CM candidate to lead the party, the opposition seems undecided about their leader.

On how the BJP, which had attacked the NCP for being corrupt in the run-up to the elections, will face allegations of allying with a party it does not ideologically align with, a third functionary said, the coalition of BJP and NCP is that of two anti-emergency forces.

“Both BJP and NCP had fought emergency, so there is an agreement there. The BJP has been steadfast that in an alliance it is the bigger partner who gets the CM’s post,” the functionary said.