‘Have you become a Chinese spokesperson?’ BJP leader to Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday hit out at the INDIA alliance and the Congress party in particular. Prasad asked if the party's MP Rahul Gandhi had become the “spokesperson of the Chinese establishment.” “Mr Rahul Gandhi, have you become the spokesperson of the Chinese establishment? The Indian Armed forces have clearly said about what happened in Galwan Valley, but you don't even believe them. What can we expect?” Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned. Senior BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad(HT File Photo)

“China also funds some of your friends… From which all places does your late father's NGO receives funding… that we already know… Remember your great grandfather Nehru's statements. He said, ‘My heart goes out for Assam,’ when Chinese defeated the Indian security forces,” the BJP leader added.

“Rahul Gandhi will himself make India 'Congress Mukt' if he continues to abuse patriots like Savarkar and bat for China,” he said.

The BJP leader's statements came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that he had spoken to the people of Ladakh on the issue of Chinese encroachment on their land.

Prasad also slammed the INDIA alliance during his address and said, “In the third meeting of the so-called alliance, there was no vision for development of India, no roadmap for the upliftment of poor, no strategy to address concerns of the farmers or women…”

The Opposition alliance called INDIA met for its third meeting on Thursday and Friday. Speaking at a media briefing post the alliance meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it was impossible for the BJP to defeat the alliance as it represented 60 per cent of the country's population. "This stage (INDIA alliance) represents 60 per cent of India's population. If the parties in the state unites it is impossible for the BJP to win. The task is to come together in the most efficient way possible," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I am confident that the INDIA alliance will defeat the BJP. The real work in this alliance is the relationships that are forged between leaders of this alliance," he added. Four committees were formed by the grouping during the meet. The Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee includes KC Venugopal (INC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lalan Singh (JDU), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), and one more member from CPI(M).