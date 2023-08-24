Opposition alliance is strong: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said Opposition’s INDIA alliance was strong and its partners will sit together to take a decision on sharing of seats at an appropriate time. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

He stated this in an interview to a news channel in New Delhi, according to a Samajwadi Party press release. The SP chief said the alliance would fight the BJP together on the issues of public interest and development and defeat the BJP.

He said the BJP was misleading the people in the name of religion. He said the BJP had not done any major work for the people and asked them for votes. He said the BJP was evading major issues like the rising inflation, unemployment and problems of farmers.

Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP made false promises to the people. He said the BJP has added to the problems of the people. He said no new power plant had been installed in the state and the state was getting power from the power plants that were set up during the tenure of SP government.

The SP leader said the BJP government had failed to double the income of farmers and a trader who raised his voice against rising prices of tomato had been sent to jail.