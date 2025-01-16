Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC allows Lokayukta cops to continue probe in Muda case

ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Jan 16, 2025 06:44 AM IST

The high court directed the probe agency to file detailed records of its investigation so far and all relevant records and files concerning the case before the court by Thursday.

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday allowed the state’s Lokayukta police to continue their investigation against chief minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) site allocation irregularities.

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday allowed the state’s Lokayukta police to continue their investigation against chief minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with the alleged Muda site allocation irregularities (ANI)
The Karnataka high court on Wednesday allowed the state’s Lokayukta police to continue their investigation against chief minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with the alleged Muda site allocation irregularities (ANI)

Lifting the interim stay on investigation it had earlier imposed on the anti-corruption agency, the high court directed that the probe be monitored by the inspector general of police (IGP), Lokayukta. It also directed the probe agency to file detailed records of its investigation so far and all relevant records and files concerning the case before the court by Thursday.

“You (Lokayukta) resume your investigation and submit your final report or whatever you have done until then on the next date of hearing. But by tomorrow (January 16), you submit everything you have collected from December 19, 2024, until now,” Justice Nagaprasanna was quoted as saying in the order by Bar and Bench.

The high court set January 27 as the next date of the hearing.

The directive came while the court was hearing a plea filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, which has caused major embarrassment to Siddaramaiah as well as the Congress government in the southern state.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Krishna, who is one of the three complainants in the Muda case, questioned the impartiality of the Lokayukta investigation, given the involvement of high-ranking officials and politicians, including the chief minister.

Singh argued that critical case records had allegedly been taken from the Lokayukta by a committee of three IAS officers, who conducted an unannounced inspection after the probe began under the court’s instructions. However, the high court clarified that the committee’s surprise check pertained to the general functioning of Muda and was unrelated to the specific allegations against Siddaramaiah.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ravivarma Kumar, representing Siddaramaiah, dismissed countered the petitioner’s allegations, saying the visit by the panel of bureaucrats occurred before a special court authorised the Lokayukta to investigate the matter.

The court reiterated its intent to review the investigation records before deciding on whether the case warrants a transfer to CBI. It also directed all involved parties to submit objections by the next hearing.

The legal battle stems from accusations of corruption, forgery, and cheating in the allocation of a Muda plot to Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi.

The Lokayukta police registered an FIR against the chief minister and three others on September 27 last year, days after the high court upheld the governor’s sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah.

The CM then approached the high court seeking to overturn the decision, resulting in an interim stay granted on December 19.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On