HC denies Jagan’s petition to quash hit-and-run case, hearing today

Hyderabad The Andhra Pradesh high court on Thursday refused to grant interim protection to YSR Congress party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a case related to the death of a 70-year-old man after he came under the wheels of the former’s car during his visit to Palnadu district on June 18, and posted the matter for hearing on Friday, people aware of the development said. A high court bench headed by Justice Y Lakshmana Rao, while hearing on a petition filed by Jagan seeking to quash the case filed against him by the Guntur police, posted the matter to Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

A high court bench headed by Justice Y Lakshmana Rao, while hearing on a petition filed by Jagan seeking to quash the case filed against him by the Guntur police, posted the matter to Friday. The judge also rejected the request of state advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas for seeking time to file his counter arguments till July 1.

Ch Singaiah was allegedly crushed under the wheels of Jagan’s vehicle at Yetukuru bypass road under Nallapadu police limits in Guntur district, when the latter was going to Palnadu district on June 18.

The Guntur police, who initially registered the FIR under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) based on a complaint by the deceased’s wife, Lourthu Mary, later altered to Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 49 (abetment).

In his petition, which was seen by HT, the YSRCP chief pleaded innocence and alleged that the charges were tailored to implicate him with political vendetta and political malice.

Jagan argued that the vehicle he was travelling in, including its security convoy, weighs around 4,000 kg, and based on the nature of injuries on the victim, it did not appear that Singaiah was crushed under such a heavy vehicle. “The police version lacked credibility and the state government is using the case to obstruct my political outreach,” he said.

Initially, police attributed the accident to a Tata Safari and detained its owner and driver, recorded their statements, and released them on bail. “Later, I was implicated in the case out of political vendetta,” he said.

He also asked the court to quash the FIR and issue interim orders staying further proceedings.

Jagan said the FIR filed against him was intended to stifle political dissent against the ruling parties, and it amounted to an abuse of the process of law. The actions of the state government in trying to arrest him despite the absence of a prima facie evidence and non-fulfilment of the statutory requirements were wholly arbitrary, illegal, and violative of his fundamental rights, he argued.

“Arrest is an extraordinary measure that must be resorted to in exceptional circumstances such as when there is a risk of absconding, tampering with the evidence, and influencing of witnesses,” Jagan said.