HC grants K’taka MLC interim bail over ‘derogatory’ remarks in House

Bengaluru/Belagavi: The Karnataka high court on Friday granted interim bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC CT Ravi, who was arrested on charges of allegedly using an abusive word against minister for women and child development Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the legislative council. The court, however, asked Ravi to cooperate with the investigation and be available for questioning. The incident took place on Thursday when Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar during a legislative council debate on Union home minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar. (PTI)

Criticising the arrest as “disproportionate to the alleged offence”, justice MG Uma questioned the urgency behind the action. “What was the necessity to outrightly arrest him when the offence has a maximum three-year sentence? The manner in which the petitioner was apprehended by the police is disproportionate to the alleged offence,” the court said.

The incident took place on Thursday when Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar during a legislative council debate on Union home minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar. Ravi was taken into custody hours later from the premises of the Vidhana Soudha. Based on the complaint lodged by Hebbalkar, a case was registered against the BJP leader under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Prior to his appearance in the court, Ravi alleged that he was mistreated in police custody. “I was beaten thrice and denied food until breakfast today... Police took away my mobile phone and even tried to seize my smartwatch... Throughout the night, they kept receiving phone instructions and moved me across different locations,” he told reporters.

Ravi’s counsel, senior advocate Sandesh Chouta, told the court: “The police failed to provide my client with the grounds for his arrest. His medical report indicates injuries, likely inflicted during or after his arrest.”

Taking note of the allegations, Justice Uma said: “The petitioner is a sitting MLC of the Opposition party. Him absconding does not arise as he is a public representative. The police could have followed proper procedures instead of this disproportionate action.”

The also court pointed out that no notice under Section 41A of the CrPC, or its equivalent under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, was issued before the arrest.

Police, however, defended their actions. “We travelled with Ravi through various locations to avoid disclosing his whereabouts and prevent any potential clashes between his supporters and those of the complainant,” said Belagavi superintendent of police Bhimashankar Guled.

Commissioner Yada Martin, too, said: “Hundreds of people, believed to be Hebbalkar’s supporters, gathered outside the Hire Bagewadi police station. To avoid untoward incidents, we shifted Ravi to Khanapur.”

Earlier in the day, the Belagavi Judicial Magistrate First Class transferred the case to the Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru, ruling that the matter fell under its jurisdiction.

Police registered the case under sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to offenses involving insults to modesty. Before his court appearance, Ravi lashed out at the Congress-led state government, calling its actions dictatorial. “They have acted like dictators. Dictatorship will not last long. This is an attempt to silence the opposition,” he said, and alleged that the police failed to register a standard complaint or a zero FIR for the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Hebbalkar defended her actions. “I may be a minister and a political leader, but I am also a woman, a mother, and a sister. The words Ravi used against me were so abusive that I find it difficult to repeat them. He uttered those words at least 10 times in front of everyone in the council,” she said.

The High Court, while granting bail, chastised both leaders for their conduct in the legislative council. “It is shameful considering that both are representatives of the people. It is like a horror show, not just in this case but in many cases involving political leaders,” the court said.

While High Court granted him interim bail, he has moved to the Elected Representative’ Court in Bengaluru. The regular bail has been adjourned on Saturday.