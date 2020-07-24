e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / HC makes Centre a party in rebel MLAs’ petition

HC makes Centre a party in rebel MLAs’ petition

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:56 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The Rajasthan high court on Friday allowed the application filed by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs asking the court to include the Union government as a party to the case filed by them challenging speaker CP Joshi’s disqualification notice of July 14.

In their application moved through counsel S Hariharan and Divyesh Maheshwari, the rebel camp said the Union government should be included as a party because the validity of constitutional provisions (10th schedule) are under challenge.

In their petition filed on July 15, the Pilot camp made the speaker and secretary of Rajasthan legislative assembly as respondents.

The original version of the petition challenged only the speaker’s notice issued to them. However, the petition was amended later in the day to include an additional prayer challenging paragraph 2(1)(a) of tenth schedule of the Constitution. Para 2(1)(a) provides for disqualification of lawmakers on the ground of voluntarily giving up party membership.

Since, the Constitutional provision was challenged, it became imperative to hear the central government due to which the application was moved on Thursday to add the Centre as party to the case.

top news
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In