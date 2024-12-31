Menu Explore
HC reserves its judgment on KTR’s plea in Formula-E case

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Dec 31, 2024 11:00 PM IST

KTR has been accused of indulging in financial irregularities to the tune of ₹55 crore in the conduct of Formula-E car race in Hyderabad

The Telangana high court on Tuesday reserved its judgement on the quash petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao challenging the FIR filed against him in connection with the alleged financial irregularities to the tune of 55 crore in the conduct of Formula-E car race in Hyderabad, people familiar with the matter said.

KT Rama Rao (ANI)
KT Rama Rao (ANI)

Justice NV Shravan Kumar, who heard the arguments on the petition, extended the interim orders directing that police should not arrest KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly called, until the verdict is delivered.

The judge concluded the hearing on the quash petition filed by KTR seeking the dismissal of the case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) regarding the Formula E race issue. The ACB filed the FIR under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), besides Section 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the earlier hearing held on December 20, the high court refused to quash the FIR filed against KTR by the ACB and clarified that the agency could go ahead with the investigation into the case. As per the directions of the court, the ACB filed a counter-affidavit on December 27.

Arguing on behalf of the ACB, advocate general A Sudarshan Reddy said that payments were made to the Formula E Organisers (FEO) even before an agreement was finalised on the conduct of the race. He mentioned that 46 crore was paid in British Pounds and argued that payments were made in violation of regulations even before the agreement of Season 10 of the Formula E car race was signed.

The AG told the court that the case was still in its preliminary stage and that all evidence would emerge during the course of investigation. He also informed the court that the ACB had recorded the statement of principal secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Danakishore.

Senior advocate CP Mohan Reddy, who argued for Danakishore, brought to the notice of the court that the payment files related to the racing event were approved by KTR, who was the then minister for municipal administration and that all rules and regulations were violated in the racing matter.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
