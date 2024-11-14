Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC suspends 7-year jail to Congress MLA in Belekeri iron ore case

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Nov 14, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Justice M Nagaprasanna of the HC reviewed the appeal filed by Satish Sail and other accused challenging the prison sentence handed down by the special court for public representatives

The high court on Wednesday ordered a suspension of the seven year sentence to Congress MLA Satish Sail in connection with the Belekeri iron ore disappearance case.

The high court on Wednesday ordered a suspension of the seven year sentence to Congress MLA Satish Sail in connection with the Belekeri iron ore disappearance case (File photo)
The high court on Wednesday ordered a suspension of the seven year sentence to Congress MLA Satish Sail in connection with the Belekeri iron ore disappearance case (File photo)

Justice M Nagaprasanna of the HC reviewed the appeal filed by Sail and other accused challenging the prison sentence handed down by the special court for public representatives. The special court for public representatives had sentenced and fined the accused in a total of six cases related to the Belekeri iron ore case.

“The high court has ordered that 25% of the penalty amount be deposited in the trial court within six weeks. Additionally, the high court has suspended the sentence imposed by the special court, subject to the condition that the penalty amount is deposited in the trial court,” said a court officials in the know of the development.

The special court’s conviction, on October 25, sentenced Sail, alongside other people and Mallikarjun Shipping Company, for their roles in illegal iron ore exports from the Belekeri port, a prominent aspect of Karnataka’s mining case from 2008 to 2013. Sail, representing the Karwar constituency, was implicated due to his ownership of Mallikarjun Shipping, which was among the stevedore companies handling shipments at Belekeri port.

The case dates back to the 2010 investigation by the Karnataka Lokayukta, which uncovered approximately eight lakh tons of illegally transported iron ore from Bellary to Belekeri port. The inquiry highlighted that the shipments lacked necessary mining, forest, and transport permits, leading to a larger probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In 2012, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate illegal iron ore extraction from Karnataka’s forest areas, with particular focus on activities between January 2009 and May 2010.

The CBI’s findings implicated several high-profile people, including BJP leaders G Janardhan Reddy and Anand Singh, as well as Congress MLA B Nagendra, who was with the BJP at the time. Authorities alleged that port officials and companies, including Mallikarjun Shipping, facilitated the unauthorised export of approximately 5 million metric tonnes of iron ore, valued at around 2,500 crore.

The special court, in its ruling had stressed the need for public officials to set high standards of integrity, said: “Though the offence was not committed by him as an MLA, it is required to be remanded that people in high office should always behave in a manner which will be exemplary to the society and certainly not of committing fraud on the public at large.”

With the HC suspension order, Sail and his co-defendants are likely to be released on Thursday pending their compliance with the stipulated fine payment.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //