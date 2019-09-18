HC transfers Aircel Maxis cases linked to Chidambarams to special judge

india

The Delhi high court has transferred all cases pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Aircel Maxis deal from special judge OP Saini to additional sessions judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who is currently trying former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the INX media case.

A few other cases related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of 2G spectrum has also been transferred to Saini from Kuhar.

“Chief Justice and Judges of this Court (high court) have been pleased to order that cases pertaining to 2G Spectrum scam pending in the Court of Mr O P Saini, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act)(CBl), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi be transferred and allocated to the Court of Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI)-09, Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi presently presided over by Mr A K Kuhar with effect from October, 1, 2019 which shall be the designated Court to undertake the trial of the said 2G Spectrum Cases in addition to matters already pending before the Court of Mr A K Kuhar,” the HC order said.

Kuhar is currently presiding over the special court to try lawmakers. He is also hearing cases related to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal, for which P Chidambaram was arrested, and is currently in the judicial custody. Special Central Bureau of Investigation judge Saini’s court was designated specially to hear cases related to the 2G spectrum scam.

