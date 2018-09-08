HDFC Bank vice president missing since 3 days, car with blood stains found

HDFC Bank vice president Siddharth Sanghvi has been missing from the Kamala Mills office of the bank in Mumbai since Wednesday.

The mystery deepened when his car was found in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai on Friday with blood stains on its seat.

Multiple police teams have been formed to find his whereabouts.

Sanghvi (38), a resident of Malabar Hills, left his work at Kamala Mills in Lower Parel at 7.30pm on Wednesday. When did not reach his home at his regular time, his wife approached the police.

Sanghvi’s phone was switched off at Kamala Mills and CCTV footage shows him exiting the office.

Local police along with the crime branch is looking into the sequence of events on the day Sanghvi went missing. The police are also investigating if he was in touch with anyone before he disappeared.

A missing person’s complaint has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 11:49 IST