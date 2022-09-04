He believed in India’s prowess: PM Modi leads tributes for Cyrus Mistry

Leaders cutting across the political spectrum condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

“The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

“His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Mistry, 54, was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a senior police officer said.

“Shri Cyrus Mistry’s death comes as a shock. He was committed to carrying forward and strengthening his business in infra and infra projects. He desired to keep contributing to India’s economic progress. Condolences to his family and friends,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal also condoled the passing away of Mistry, saying, “Deeply anguished and shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India’s economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.”

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he was deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of Mistry. “He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World,” Pawar said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of Mistry.

“I am deeply shocked at the untimely passing of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. Condolences to the family, I pray to the lord that they find the strength to overcome this great loss.”

“May he rest in peace,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar expressed his deep condolences to the family of Mistry on his untimely death.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, “Extremely shocked by the news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Recall our various interactions over the years. My deepest condolences to his family.”

N G Khaitan, the president of Bharat Chamber of Commerce, said Mistry was a source of inspiration for the business community and prayed for the departed soul.

“His progressive and futuristic ideas and the urge to implement technological advancements for the growth of the industry were the secrets of his success. As head of Shapoorji Pallonji Group and former Tata Sons chairman, his contribution was the steering force for development and expansions beyond traditional construction, and also for large engineering projects in India and abroad.

“May God give members of his family strength to bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in peace in his heavenly abode,” Khaitan stated.

Perminder Jeet Kaur, the senior director of ASSOCHAM, said Mistry wanted India to reach the pinnacle of economic success.

“The sudden demise of young leader Mistry is shocking news for India Inc. His contribution towards the business world will always remain a big inspiration for generations to come,” she said.