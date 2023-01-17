‘He was just excited…': Rahul Gandhi on ‘security breach’ during Yatra in Punjab

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged ‘security breach’ during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, the Wayanad MP said that he could only “see a person who came to hug him”. “I don't know why you are calling it a lapse,” Gandhi said during a press briefing in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, quoted by news agency ANI.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm in this Yatra and it happens. Security people checked him and he was just excited,” Gandhi added.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi's security was apparently breached as a man rushed and tried to hug him before being pulled away by party workers. In a 12-second video shared by news agency ANI, the man wearing an orange jacket can be seen running towards Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra. As he tried to hug Gandhi, he was immediately pulled away by security personnel present in the march.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Punjab's Tanda on Tuesday morning. The Punjab leg of the march began last week from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and is passing through Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua, and Mukerian. On January 19, a rally will be held at Pathankot before the foot march enters Jammu and Kashmir.

The march began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will conclude in Srinagar on January 30. So far, the Yatra has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.