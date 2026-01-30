Head smashed, brain dead: Delhi SWAT cop’s kin alleges brutal torture by 'monster' husband's family over dowry

Amid uproar over the death of a 27-year-old Delhi Police SWAT commando, her family has claimed that her husband's kin was putting pressure on her for dowry, despite many valuables already being given during the wedding. Kajal served as part of the Delhi Police’s 40-member all-women SWAT team for nearly three years. (HT_PRINT)

Kajal Chaudhary, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commando, died on January 27 after days of being allegedly thrashed by her husband Ankur, who was a clerk in the Ministry of Defence and posted in Delhi Cantt.

According to Kajal's father Rakesh, she was being subjected to persistent dowry demands, even during pregnancy. "We gave them a Bullet bike, gold jewellery and cash at the wedding, but they said our son would have got a car (had he married someone else). Later, my daughter even arranged a car, but they didn't stop harassing her. We couldn't even speak freely to her," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kajal and Ankur got married in November 2023. According to the Delhi SWAT commando's mother, the couple had arguments since the beginning of their union. She also alleged dowry harassment said that they had spent around ₹20 lakh on the marriage and even took loans.

"He (Ankur) had also taken ₹5 lakh from her...She (Kajal) suffered a lot. I want justice. He is a monster," she reportedly said as she sought justice for Kajal.

Kajal was four months pregnant when her husband allegedly attacked on January 22, slamming her head against a door frame and hitting her with a dumbbell. According to Kajal's brother Nikhil, he was made to hear his sister's screams on the phone as his brother-in-law Ankur beat her up.

After the January 22 incident, Kajal's head was severely smashed and she had multiple injuries across her body, her family said.

“She (Kajal) normally wouldn’t tell us much about what was happening, but that day she was sharing her ordeal. While we were speaking, he (Ankur) got angry that she was telling me things and snatched the phone from her,” Nikhil said.

“Then he said to me, ‘Is call ko recording pe rakh, police evidence me kaam aayega. Main maar raha hoon teri behen ko. Police mera kuch nahi kar payegi’ (Put this call on recording, it will be useful as police evidence. I am killing your sister. Police won’t be able to do anything). Then I heard her screams. The call ended abruptly," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Nikhil also alleged dowry demands by Ankur's family and claimed that they wanted more than the valuables already given to them. My brother-in-law's parents, brothers, and sisters would say they should have received a larger dowry. Initially, things were okay, but later he began behaving the same way... She was brain-dead. The doctors said that treatment was not possible…," Nikhil told news agency ANI.