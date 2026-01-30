Delhi SWAT commando had arguments with husband since marriage in 2023, told mother everything

“She got married on November 23, 2023. They had arguments from the day she left. She had been telling me everything from the very first day,” she told news agency ANI.

Kajal’s mother said that the couple used to have arguments from the beginning of the marriage in 2023 and that the woman told her everything from the first day.

She was declared brain-dead later that night and died on Tuesday, January 27. The charge was then changed from attempted murder to murder. On Thursday, officers said they had added relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and are examining the possible involvement of her in-laws.

Kajal was four months pregnant when her husband allegedly attacked her on January 22, hitting her head against a door frame and striking her with a dumbbell. Chaudhary had been taken into custody, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Delhi Police SWAT commando Kajal, who died on Tuesday after she was allegedly brutally attacked by her husband, Ankur Chaudhary (28), with a metal dumbbell, had arguments with him from the beginning of the marriage, the deceased woman’s mother said.

Kajal, who was from Ganaur in Haryana, met Ankur Chaudhary while studying for a BSc at Arya Post Graduate College in Panipat. He was also a student there at the time. The two later married after securing government jobs, and Chaudhary went on to work as a clerk in the Union ministry of defence, Meena told Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ | 'Forced to hear her screams': Brother of Delhi cop recalls last call with sister before her murder Kajal’s career was shaped by mother’s dreams The Delhi Police constable had trained for several years to join the all-women Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Special Cell, a goal that came from her mother’s unfulfilled wish to serve in the police.

Family members said Kajal spent close to two years preparing for the Delhi Police selection process. She would wake up before sunrise to practise on quiet roads near her home in Ganaur and train for high jump, long jump and other fitness tests at a nearby ground.

Her mother went with her every morning on a bicycle and stayed up at night while Kajal studied for her exams. “Becoming a police officer was my childhood dream, but I could not fulfil it because of family reasons and early marriage. I decided my children would achieve what I could not,” Meena told HT over the phone.

Kajal was part of the 40-member all-women SWAT team for almost three years.