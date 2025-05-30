Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Headless body of man found in Maharashtra’s Thane

PTI |
May 30, 2025 02:48 PM IST

An unidentified headless torso was discovered in Nalimbi village of Ambernath, case filed under murder and evidence disappearance charges

The police have launched a probe after the headless body of a man was found in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

A passerby alerted cops after spotting the body(representational/Getty Images)

A passerby alerted cops after spotting the headless torso in Nalimbi village in the Ambernath area on Thursday morning.

The victim, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, is yet to be identified, the official said.

The Kalyan taluka police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and launched an investigation, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Friday, May 30, 2025
