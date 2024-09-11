Modi Cabinet approves 5 lakh health cover for senior citizens 70 and above under Ayushman Bharat

The Union Cabinet has approved health coverage of ₹5 lakh for all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). Union minister of information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced health insurance for all citizens above 70 under Ayushman Bharat.(File/PTI)

The decision taken by Cabinet under PM Narendra Modi is set to benefit 4.5 crore families across the country, Union minister of information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

“All senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio- economic status would be eligible to avail the benefits of AB PM-JAY,” a government release said.

ALSO READ- Kolkata rape-murder case: Agitating doctors demand live telecast of meeting with Mamata Banerjee

How to avail government's free health insurance?

• Senior citizens aged 70 and above will receive a distinct card under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) for healthcare coverage.

• Those already covered under AB PM-JAY will get an additional top-up of ₹5 lakh per annum specifically for senior citizens in their families.

• Senior citizens already benefiting from other public health insurance schemes can either continue with their current plan or opt for coverage under AB PM-JAY.

ALSO READ- Chandigarh on alert after suspected grenade blast, suspects flee in autorickshaw

What is Ayushman Bharat scheme?

• Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme, the statement said.

• It provides health coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalizations.

• The scheme covers 55 crore people from 12.34 crore families, regardless of the age of family members.

ALSO READ- Kharge's ‘jail’ warning in J&K speech prompts ‘Emergency’ barb from BJP

• 7.37 crore hospital admissions have been covered under the scheme, with 49 per cent of beneficiaries being women, the government statement said.

• So far, the public has benefited by more than ₹1 lakh crore through this healthcare initiative.