Health minister Harsh Vardhan to meet CMs of states reporting surge in Covid-19

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with chief ministers of states that are reporting a spike in the daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In the wake of an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases, the Harsh Vardhan will also interact with senior officials of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences across the country, news agency ANI reported quoting the health minister. The meeting with chief ministers will take place on Saturday while the virtual interaction with AIIMS authorities is scheduled for Monday.

According to the data by the Union health ministry, 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka account for 79.10 per cent of the total infections. The other five states are Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily Covid-19 cases at 61,695. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 22,339 while Delhi reported 16,699 new cases.

The meeting comes as India is battling the second wave of Covid-19 infection which is spreading rapidly in the country. In a grim milestone on Thursday, the number of daily cases surpassed the 200,000 mark. It was the highest spike since the pandemic first emerged in the country last year. On Friday, as many as 217,353 people found to be infected with the virus, pushing the caseload to 14,291,917. The death toll stands at 174,308.

Further speaking on Remdesivir, Harsh Vardhan said that the government will take strict action against those who are involved in black marketing of the anti-viral drug. "Companies manufacturing coronavirus drug Remdesivir have been asked to ramp up production. I assure you that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in black marketing of the drug and other malpractices," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Maintaining a hopeful tone, Harsh Vardhan asserted that "India will be able to overcome the challenges" posed by the surge in Covid-19 cases. The health minister made the comments while he was visiting AIIMS in Delhi. During his visit, he also met AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria and other doctors of the hospital.