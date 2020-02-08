e-paper
Home / India News / Health ministry moots 5-yr jail, Rs 50 lakh fine for ‘magic cure’ ads

Health ministry moots 5-yr jail, Rs 50 lakh fine for ‘magic cure’ ads

india Updated: Feb 08, 2020 03:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doctors say they aren’t surprised at the FDA crackdown on fairness creams. Between the steroids, chemicals and heavy metals, these products send them an average of one patient a day. (iStock)
In a draft amendment to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act), 1954, the health ministry has proposed a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh for advertising medicines, products and other “magic remedies” for hair growth, fairness and improving sexual functions, among others.

The draft amendment has added 24 new conditions to the existing 54 for which remedies cannot be advertised, including conditions such as AIDS, fairness, power to rejuvenate, change of the sex of a foetus, increasing memory and brain function and premature ageing, among others.

Online advertisements have also been included under the ambit of the 66-year-old law.

“New conditions were added and punishments have been increased for putting up objectionable advertisements in the new draft. In a meeting of the department, it was felt that the current act was not adequately regulating these advertisements. In fact, now even when we take action in some cases, the advertisers can get away with paying a very small sum of money and hence it wasn’t a deterrent,” said AK Nasa, head, Delhi’s drug control department.

The proposal came after the Advertising Standards Council of India raised concerns over misleading advertisements on the basis of consumer complaints.

The draft has been placed in the public domain for comments for a period of 45 days.

Several Indians on Japan ship quarantined due to coronavirus outbreak: Govt
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
India offered, says Jaishankar on evacuation of Pak students in Wuhan
Endangered pangolin suspect No.1 as direct source of coronavirus outbreak
Anil Ambani to pay $100 mn in conditional order for Chinese banks: UK court
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
