Hearing and speech impaired engineer quits job to contest elections in Madhya Pradesh

A hearing and speech impaired engineer from Satna in Madhya Pradesh will be contesting the state assembly elections. Sudeep Shukla, who was earning Rs 1 lakh per month, quit his job and decided to jump into politics to fulfil his desire of uplifting the poor and disabled people of society.

The 36-year-old engineer has been disillusioned with lawmakers of the past 70 years because he feels that they did nothing substantial to improve the lives of the deprived sections. He felt that they only addressed people’s issues during election time and that too, for votes.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep, with the help of an interpreter, said, “It is sad that even in cities like Delhi and Chennai, women are being raped. No leader is supporting them (victims). Not only that, they are not helping the poor and disabled too. I have been witnessing all this from the past many years and hence, decided to contest the polls. These leaders only address the grievances of people during election time for votes.”

“I urge everyone to support me... I don’t want people to waste their votes by giving it to Bharatiya Janata Party or Congress as both parties have not done anything substantial for the country,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh has always stood up as an example of inclusive democracy. For instance, the state elected the first transgender to public office in 1998. Shabnam Mausi was an elected member of the Madhya Pradesh State Legislative Assembly from 1998 to 2003.

In 1999, the country’s first eunuch mayor Kamla Jaan was elected from Katni municipality in the state. Another eunuch was elected as a mayor from Sagar in 2009.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 14:20 IST