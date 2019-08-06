Hearing impaired minor raped by brother, his friends in Meerut

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:20 IST

Four minors were booked for allegedly raping an eight-year-old hearing impaired girl in Meerut on Sunday, the police said. One of the accused was the girl’s 12-year-old brother.

According to AP Misra, inspector, Kanker Khera police station, the brother’s friends had been raping the girl for the last one month.

On Sunday, the girl was playing outside her house when the boys lured her with a toffee and took her to an abandoned house in the same neighbourhood. This time, the girl’s brother was also with them. They raped the minor and fled the spot when her condition deteriorated, inspector Misra said.

The girl somehow managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her parents through sign language and identified her brother as one of the accused. Her parents then took her to the police station and lodged an FIR in this connection, the inspector said.

During interrogation, the brother confessed to the crime and revealed to the police the names of his three friends, Misra said, adding that the girl, who cannot hear and speak, identified her brother and his three friends as being involved in the crime.

“We have arrested all the four accused, aged between 12 to 14 years,” he said.

The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. They were produced before a juvenile justice court on Monday and will be sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital for a medical examination and treatment, the police said.

“The accused had watched obscene videos before committing the rape. One of their friends had shown them explicit videos on his mobile phone which prompted them to commit the crime,” the police officer said.

They were from the underprivileged section of society and had easy access to obscene videos on mobile phone, inspector Misra said.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 08:16 IST