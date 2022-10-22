‘Heartening’: Praise for Gehlot as he meets kids who lost parents to Covid

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s gesture of meeting kids who lost their parents to coronavirus has drawn praise. The 71-year-old Congress leader was reported to have met the children at his residence where a luncheon and other activities were organised.

About 200 children were present, news agency PTI reported. Responding to a tweet that showed Gehlot interacting with the children, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is with Uddhav Thackeray’s party, wrote: “This is heartening”. Uddhav Thackeray’s party and the Congress were coalition partners in Maharashtra till the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Gehlot shared more visuals from the event. “While interacting with the children, took an update from them on the situation after Covid. They expressed gratitude for the help offered by the state government,” the Rajasthan chief minister wrote in Hindi, adding that officials concerned have been given instructions to renew the process for Janadhar cards so that they can avail benefits of all related schemes.

Dance and singing performances, magic shows, band performances were among the multiple activities that took place amid the interaction, which happened two days ahead of Diwali. “Enjoyed games with children. Had lunch with them and gifts were distributed,” Gehlot wrote in another post.

More than 5 lakh deaths have been reported in over two years ever since Covid first struck India.

Many children were orphaned too. The spread may have reduced but tens of thousands people - including those who lost jobs - across the country are still dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

