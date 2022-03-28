Heat wave conditions prevail in western India, temperatures to climb further

After a gap of one week, heat wave conditions have once again revived in western India with Barmer in Rajasthan recording a temperature of 41.9 degree Celsius, Amreli in Gujarat at 42.2 degree Celsius and the Sikh pilgrimage town of Nanded in Maharashtra logging 41.4 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that weather across western and central parts of India will remain dry in the coming days and the temperature is likely to rise further by 1-2 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.

The temperatures will be alarmingly high in the western parts of Rajasthan, especially the Jodhpur division, in Vidharba in Maharashtra and in Kutch-Saurashtra region of Gujarat, the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

“Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰ Celsius very likely over most parts of Northwest & Central India during the next 4 days,” the weather bulletin said. The IMD said that no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of Maharashtra during next 2 days and it would gradually rise by 2-3⁰C thereafter. However, there would not be significant change in temperatures in the remaining parts of the country till end of March.

The Rajasthan weather office said the maximum temperature is likely to reach 41-42 degree Celsius in Jodhpur division of western Rajasthan in the coming days. Heat wave conditions will be there at some places in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and in Udaipur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions of East Rajasthan.

On Sunday, around 20 cities in the state witnessed temperatures above 40 degree Celsius with the maximum at Barmer at 41.9 degree Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer (41.6), Bikaner (41.4), Tonk (41.8), Shri Ganganagar (41.7), Vanasthali (41.4), Dungarpur, Sawai Madhopur and Jalore at 41.4 degree Celsius.

This time the rise in temperature has not just affected normal life but the sudden rise in mercury may also impact wheat productivity by 10%-15% depending upon the time of sowing of the crop. March end is harvest time for the wheat crop.

Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Ram Gopal Sharma said the damage to the crop has happened due to a sudden increase in temperature leading to earlier than normal maturity of the wheat crop. “Now it’s the time to harvest the crops, about the week before the scheduled period,” he said.