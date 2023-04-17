Heatwave conditions prevail in Maharashtra, other states. Details here

Heatwave conditions prevailed in several states - including Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi-NCR - and are likely to continue for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency also predicted that temperatures may rise in Punjab and Haryana in the next two days and abate thereafter.

Above-normal heatwave days are expected in most parts of central, east, and northwest India during this period, the Met Office predicted. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: 12 mandals to suffer severe heat wave, 115 to face today

Here is the list of states who are likely to continue witnessing the scorching heat:

Maharashtra

According to the IMD, the temperatures in Maharashtra are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next five days. During the past few days, more than 10 districts in the state have witnessed maximum daytime temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius - with Chandrapur recording the highest temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Due to the scorching heat, at least 11 people died tragically due to sunstroke on Sunday after attending the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event in an open ground in Navi Mumbai. Reportedly, lakhs of his followers attended the event under peak sun during peak daytime - after which around 125 people started complaining of exhaustion, and chest pain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The nearest weather station to the event spot had recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

West Bengal

The weather agency on Sunday forecast that heatwave conditions will prevail in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal till April 19. “Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during the next 5 days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 3 days,” the IMD bulletin read.

On Sunday, Panagarh in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhanman recorded the day's highest temperature at 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata's maximum temperature touched 39.8 degrees C.

In view of this, the West Bengal government notified the closure of educational institutions in the state for one week or until further orders from April 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Odisha

Despite a marginal fall in temperatures across Odisha last week, the mercury level on Sunday remained at or above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 20 places in the state, the IMD bulletin said. Odisha's Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature at 43 degrees Celsius, while Boudh, Sambalpur, and Talcher recorded temperatures around 42 degrees Celsius.

In view of the scorching heat, the state government announced that all the Anganwadi centers will conduct classes from 7 am to 11 am from Monday onwards.

Also read: ‘Who will investigate?’: Uddhav Thackeray after 11 die of heatstroke at state event

Bihar

The heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated or some pockets over Bihar during the next five days, with the Patna IMD issuing a yellow warning on Monday and Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Bihar Disaster Management minister Shahnawaz told PTI that “people are advised to avoid heat exposure in the state, keep cool and avoid dehydration.” “Besides, district authorities have also been advised to monitor the situation in their respective districts. The situation is being closely monitored by the state Disaster Management Department,” he added.

Delhi-NCR

While Delhi-NCR witnessed heatwave conditions for the past few days, the IMD has predicted a relief with rainfall activity starting Tuesday. However, till then, the temperature in the national capital is likely to be above normal, the IMD said.

"For now there is a poor possibility of heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, but still the temperature will be 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the heat is mounting up in the national capital, an expert from India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that there will be marginal heatwave conditions for the next two days in Delhi-NCR.

Naresh Kumar, the IMD expert, said, “For now there is a poor possibility of heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, but still the temperature will be 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal. Marginal heat wave means the temperature can go 4.5-5 degrees Celsius above normal,” he said, reported ANI.

Apart from these states, the heatwave conditions are also likely to continue in isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next three days, and in West Madhya Pradesh on April 17 and 18, the IMD said.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}