Heatwave: List of states where schools have early vacations, changed timings

With the country battling an unrelenting heatwave, several states have announced early summer vacations in schools or changed timings. Haryana became the latest entry in this list after education minister Kanwar Pal said on Twitter on Monday the timings of all private and government schools in the northern state will be changed to 7am to 12pm from 8am to 2.30pm from May 4 onwards.

According to a statement that Pal shared on the micro-blogging site, the decision was taken keeping the students' health amid scorching heat in mind.

What does the weather forecast say?

Heatwave conditions, however, are expected to abate from Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. According to the Met department's latest bulletin, under the influence of south westerly winds from Bay of Bengal over east and northeast India, widespread rainfall is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and all other northeastern states over till May 4. Rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected over Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha till May 7.

Due to a western disturbance, isolated light rainfall with dust storm, thunderstorm and gusty winds of 40-50kmph are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi till May 5.

Here is a list of schools that have announced early summer vacations or changed school timings, and more due to the heatwave:

1. Haryana

Haryana's education minister Kanwar Pal announced on Monday that timings of all private and government schools in the state would operate between 7am-12pm. The rule will come into effect from Wednesday (May 4) onwards.

2. Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday schools in the state will observe summer vacations starting May 14. He added the decision was taken owing to the severe and sudden heatwave, and after suggestions had come from “thousands of parents and teachers”.

3. West Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee-led government announced last Wednesday (April 27) that schools in the eastern state were advised to start summer vacation early from May 2 and continue the same till June 15 or until further instructions. The rule, however, is not applicable to schools in hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, where the current academic schedule can continue until further orders, ANI reported.

4. Odisha

The Odisha government has cut short the summer vacations to just 11 days from June 6 to 16, instead of the earlier announced 40 days. The move was aimed at compensating for the academic loss since schools in the state have only recently resumed physical classes after two years of closure due to Covid-19. However, the state government kept its schools shut between April 26 and 30 due to the sweltering heatwave. The new academic session in the schools of the eastern state commenced on Sunday (May 1), and classes are being held between 6am and 9am that will continue till June 5 - the last day before summer break, due to the heatwave.

5. Maharashtra

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government issued a circular in which it announced summer vacations for students of classes 1-9 and 11 between May 2 and June 12. It said that the new academic session in the western state will start on June 13 in all regions barring Vidarbha, where it will begin on June 27 due to heatwave.

6. Uttar Pradesh

Summer vacations in the northern state will start from May 21 and remain in place till June 30 this year, providing students a 51-day holiday.

7. Karnataka

Schools in the southern state are currently observing summer vacations with the government having announced the dates in February. The break that started on April 10 will continue till May 15, and the next academic session will begin on May 16.

8. Andhra Pradesh

The summer vacations in the southern state will start from May 6 and remain in place till July 4.

9. Chhattisgarh

The summer break in the central state is currently being observed with the education department stating that the same will continue till June 14. The vacation commenced from April 24.

(With agency inputs)