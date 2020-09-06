e-paper
Home / India News / Heavy casagrande machine reaches Ayodhya for Ram Mandir construction

Heavy casagrande machine reaches Ayodhya for Ram Mandir construction

The heavy machine will be used to fill concrete in pillars which could be higher than 100 metres.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Preparations to construct the grand Ram Temple is underway and heavy machines are being brought to Ayodhya to spearhead the construction process.
Preparations to construct the grand Ram Temple is underway and heavy machines are being brought to Ayodhya to spearhead the construction process. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
         

A casagrande machine which will be used for piling has reached Ayodhya on Saturday.

The heavy machine will be used to fill concrete in pillars which could be higher than 100 metres. Larsen and Toubro, the company overseeing the construction of the holy Ram Mandir, ordered the casagrande for laying the foundation of the temple.

A report on Hindustan said that this 88-wheeler machine was brought from Jaipur to Kanpur. After the Ramjanmabhumi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai gave his approval the 88-wheeler machine was brought to Ayodhya from Kanpur.

Following the layout, the machine will be used to break and level the main gate of the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex.

Central Building Research Institute and IIT Chennai have given their reports based on which the construction and design of the Ram Temple will begin.

Meanwhile the process of breaking down the dilapidated structures around the temple grounds is ongoing. Larsen and Toubro has been asked to hire people from different agencies for the construction as well as clearing of the dilapidated structures. Aide from the birthplace of Lord Ram, Sita Rasoi, Bahraich Temple and Sakshi Gopal temple have been demolished. Anand Bhawan, Manas Bhawan, Kohbar Bhawan and Ramkhajana will also be demolished.

